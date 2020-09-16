Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Lyon pour cold water on Depay to Barcelona transfer speculation

Lyon pour cold water on Depay to Barcelona transfer speculation

Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, were on the brink of signing the 26-year-old striker.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 07:46 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Olympique Lyonnais v RB Leipzig - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - December 10, 2019 Olympique Lyonnais' Memphis Depay celebrates after the match REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo (REUTERS)

Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday poured cold water on reports that their Dutch international forward Memphis Depay is on the brink of a 30-million euro ($35.54 million) move to Barcelona. Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, were on the brink of signing the 26-year-old striker.

Yet Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the Spanish giants had told him Depay was too expensive for them.

“The president of Barça (Josep Maria Bartomeu) told me on Sunday that Barça was suffering a lot from the COVID-19 crisis and have no possibility of making an offer,” Aulas tweeted on Tuesday (@JM_Aulas).

Depay is under contract at Lyon until next year, having joined them from Manchester United three years ago.



He helped the French club to the semi-final of the Champions League last month and scored a hat-trick as Lyon kicked off the new Ligue 1 campaign with a 4-1 home win over Dijon on Aug. 28.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Sep 16, 2020 04:51 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
Sep 16, 2020 05:09 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 16, 2020 07:10 IST
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Sep 16, 2020 05:09 IST

latest news

Novavax doubles aims for 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses with expanded India deal
Sep 16, 2020 07:41 IST
NIA arrests key accused in Vizag naval spy ring case
Sep 16, 2020 07:35 IST
Staying in bio-bubble is like living in Big Boss: Dhawan - EXCLUSIVE
Sep 16, 2020 07:44 IST
Revived grass root democracy in J&K: India
Sep 16, 2020 07:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.