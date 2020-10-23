Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Real Madrid striker faces prison for violating COVID-19 isolation

Real Madrid striker faces prison for violating COVID-19 isolation

Prosecutors are now taking the case to court and saying he should be sentenced to a six-month prison sentence after he refused to pay 30,000 euros ($35,000) for humanitarian purposes in exchange for dropped charges.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:12 IST

By Associated Press, BELGRADE

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League B - Group 3 - Serbia v Hungary - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - October 11, 2020 Serbia's Luka Jovic in action with Hungary's Adam Lang REUTERS/Marko Djurica (REUTERS)

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic faces a six-month prison sentence in Serbia for flouting the country’s coronavirus isolation rules, state prosecutors said Friday. Jovic briefly returned home from Spain in March and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriend’s birthday party despite being ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Prosecutors are now taking the case to court and saying he should be sentenced to a six-month prison sentence after he refused to pay 30,000 euros ($35,000) for humanitarian purposes in exchange for dropped charges.

Without mentioning Jovic, Serbian officials have blasted “millionaire” soccer players for flouting the measures intended to curb the coronavirus spread in the Balkan country.

Back in March, the 22-year-old Jovic said that he was not informed about the isolation procedures and that he came to Serbia in support of its people and his family and that he tested negative both in Spain and in Serbia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
For Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops: Biden
Oct 23, 2020 21:05 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Tahir, Curran keep fighting against MI attack
Oct 23, 2020 21:06 IST
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Oct 23, 2020 20:41 IST

latest news

Real Madrid striker faces prison for violating COVID-19 isolation
Oct 23, 2020 21:12 IST
Tune in: Old radios are finding new life as Bluetooth speakers at Diwiks
Oct 23, 2020 21:11 IST
Koeman will miss fans for 1st ‘clásico’ as Barcelona coach
Oct 23, 2020 21:08 IST
Ranveer Singh wishes speedy recovery to ‘main man’ Kapil Dev
Oct 23, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.