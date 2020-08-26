Sections
Home / Football / Maguire files appeal against assault conviction, say United

Maguire files appeal against assault conviction, say United

Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended sentence on Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:32 IST

By Associated Press, Manchester

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire (Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended sentence on Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

United said Maguire’s legal team filed the appeal against the verdict on Wednesday and that it has been accepted.

Maguire, who is the world’s most expensive defender and plays for England’s national team, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros on Tuesday, when he was also found guilty of swearing in public.



Two other defendants — including Maguire’s brother, Joe — were also found guilty on similar charges and handed 13-month sentences. The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal logs two deaths, 167 fresh Covid-19 infections
Aug 26, 2020 22:22 IST
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
Aug 26, 2020 22:26 IST
21-year-old who sold flowers at signal secures a white-collar job
Aug 26, 2020 22:19 IST
Money put in Pakistan bank accounts of JeM commander before Pulwama blast: NIA
Aug 26, 2020 22:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.