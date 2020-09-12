Sections
Home / Football / Maguire retained as Man United captain by Solskjaer

Maguire retained as Man United captain by Solskjaer

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League Semi Final - Sevilla v Manchester United - RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany - August 16, 2020 Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts (REUTERS)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue with Harry Maguire as the team’s captain for the new season, calling the defender “an absolute top human being.”

Maguire was given a suspended 21-month sentence last month for assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery during an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos in the offseason. He has since filed an appeal against his conviction and will get a retrial in a more senior court on a date yet to be announced.

“He’s handled it really well and, of course, I’ll be here to support him,” Solskjaer said of Maguire. “He is going to be our captain. We’ll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.”

Maguire was withdrawn from the England squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark over the last week because of his initial conviction. England coach Gareth Southgate said he is planning, however, to give the center back an immediate recall next month.



“Of course, Harry ... had a difficult summer. He didn’t have a long break,” Solskjaer said. “His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he’s come back and looked fine.

“For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best.” United’s first game in the Premier League is at home to Crystal Palace on Sept. 19.

