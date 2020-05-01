Majority of players are scared: Sergio Aguero

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said that players are scared to get back to playing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League is hoping to return to action by June 8 in a bid to complete the season. “The majority of players are scared because they have children and families,” Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito.

“I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend. “They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 due to the pandemic, as are most other major sports competitions around the world. Aguero said that the players will be quite nervous if and when the season resumes and that hopefully a vaccine is developed soon.

“When one person is ill we will think ‘oh what’s happening here?’ I hope a vaccine will be found soon so that this all ends,” he said.