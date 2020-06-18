Sections
Man City defender out of hospital, being monitored

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:20 IST

By Press Trust of India, MANCHESTER England

Manchester City's Eric Garcia receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (REUTERS)

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia was released from the hospital on Thursday after getting hurt in a collision with his own goalkeeper during the team’s 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Garcia was sent hard to the ground by Ederson Moraes as the goalkeeper came out of his penalty area to clear the ball in the 80th minute of Wednesday’s game at Etihad Stadium.

The young Spanish defender was carried off on a stretcher after nearly 10 minutes of treatment by medical staff. City players appeared concerned — left back Benjamin Mendy put his jersey over his face and was unable to look — and manager Pep Guardiola said after the match he was a “little bit concerned.”

City did not disclose the exact nature of Garcia’s injury, only saying he “will be monitored in the coming days ahead of a return to training and competitive action.”



