Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Manchester City drop more points with 1-1 draw against West Ham

Manchester City drop more points with 1-1 draw against West Ham

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonio’s overhead kick in the 18th minute.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:55 IST

By Associated Press, London

London: West Ham's Sebastien Haller and Manchester City's Eric Garcia, left, vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City, at the London Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. AP/PTI(AP24-10-2020_000172A) (AP)

Manchester City is enduring its worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side needed substitute Phil Foden’s second-half strike, after bringing down João Cancelo’s cross on the turn, to rescue a point.

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonio’s overhead kick in the 18th minute.

With both sides on eight points after five games, West Ham is above City on goal difference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Oct 24, 2020 20:01 IST
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
Oct 24, 2020 18:28 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep goes early, Sandeep Sharma strikes
Oct 24, 2020 20:04 IST
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Oct 24, 2020 17:24 IST

latest news

TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result declared at tseamcet.nic.in
Oct 24, 2020 20:02 IST
Baroda bypoll: Farm laws take centre stage in Opposition’s campaign, BJP’s focus on national issues
Oct 24, 2020 20:01 IST
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 24, 2020 20:00 IST
Donald Trump casts early ballot in Florida in presidential election
Oct 24, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.