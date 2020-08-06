Sections
Home / Football / Man City makes Nathan Ake second signing of summer transfer window

Man City makes Nathan Ake second signing of summer transfer window

Pep Guardiola’s side agreed to a fee of 40 million pounds for the 25-year-old Dutch center back, who signed a five-year deal to become the club’s second addition of the summer transfer window.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:49 IST

By Associated Press, MANCHESTER England

Nathan Ake. (@NathanAke)

Manchester City has signed Nathan Ake from relegated Bournemouth to strengthen its defensive options.

Pep Guardiola’s side agreed to a fee of 40 million pounds for the 25-year-old Dutch center back, who signed a five-year deal to become the club’s second addition of the summer transfer window.

“City have been the best side in over the course of the last decade,” Ake said. “This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree.

“Pep is a manager admired across the world — what he’s done in the game speaks for itself. The success he’s had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me.”



City signed Valencia winger Ferrán Torres on Tuesday.

City was dethroned as Premier League champions by Liverpool in the pandemic-disrupted campaign that finished last month. City remains in contention for the Champions League this month, which Ake is not eligible for. The new season is due to begin in September.

“I know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that’s what I’m here to do,” Ake said. “I’ll do whatever I can to make an impact and help the team win silverware.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das policy announcement: Highlights
Aug 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Took proactive, graded action against Covid-19 from start: Health minister
Aug 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Man City makes Ake second signing of summer transfer window
Aug 06, 2020 11:49 IST
Wedding festivities begins for Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj, see pics
Aug 06, 2020 11:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.