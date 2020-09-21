Manchester City’s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - July 5, 2020 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Frank Augstein / Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (REUTERS)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks. City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” the club said in a statement.

Gundogan is likely to miss three matches for City while he self-isolates, including Monday’s league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thursday’s League Cup tie against Bournemouth and Sunday’s league game against Leicester City.

Both Mahrez and Laporte returned to training last week but City boss Pep Guardiola said only the Algerian winger would be available against Wolves -- City’s opening game of the season.