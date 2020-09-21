Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Manchester City’s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester City’s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” the club said in a statement.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:09 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - July 5, 2020 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Frank Augstein / Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (REUTERS)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks. City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” the club said in a statement.

Gundogan is likely to miss three matches for City while he self-isolates, including Monday’s league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thursday’s League Cup tie against Bournemouth and Sunday’s league game against Leicester City.

Both Mahrez and Laporte returned to training last week but City boss Pep Guardiola said only the Algerian winger would be available against Wolves -- City’s opening game of the season.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
Sep 21, 2020 16:25 IST
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
Sep 21, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

Dibyendu: OTT is a content driven industry and not a star driven industry
Sep 21, 2020 17:19 IST
Viral photo of cop holding a woman protester inappropriately draws criticism
Sep 21, 2020 17:17 IST
In Tripura, Congress observes 12-hour strike, over 800 party workers detained
Sep 21, 2020 17:12 IST
Lockdown announced in 12 districts of Chhattisgarh
Sep 21, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.