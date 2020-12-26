Sections
Home / Football / Man City’s Jesus and Walker test positive for Covid-19

Man City’s Jesus and Walker test positive for Covid-19

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition,” City said in a statement

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 07:57 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

