Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European Premier League: Report

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European Premier League: Report

More than 12 teams from Europe’s top five leagues - in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new tournament, dubbed the European Premier League, with a provisional start date discussed as early as 2022.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:01 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Jon Super) (AP)

Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks with Europe’s elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport’s global soccer landscape, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

More than 12 teams from Europe’s top five leagues - in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new tournament, dubbed the European Premier League, with a provisional start date discussed as early as 2022.

The report added the financiers are looking to raise a $6 billion funding package to kickstart the new tournament.

