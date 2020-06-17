Sections
Home / Football / Man United’s Fernandes excited by Pogba partnership

Man United’s Fernandes excited by Pogba partnership

France’s Pogba underwent foot surgery in January but has returned to full fitness and is set to join forces with Fernandes for the first time this season when United return to action at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:20 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says he is relishing the opportunity to play alongside record-signing Paul Pogba when they resume their Premier League campaign after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January, has settled in quickly at Old Trafford, with three goals and four assists in nine matches and adding creativity to the team with Pogba out of action due to a foot injury.

France’s Pogba underwent foot surgery in January but has returned to full fitness and is set to join forces with Fernandes for the first time this season when United return to action at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

“I think everyone is excited to see Pogba play again after his long injury,” Portugal midfielder Fernandes told talkSPORT. “For me, playing alongside him will be amazing. Everyone wants to play with the best players and Pogba is one of them.



“But we have a lot of good players and the most important thing is the results.”

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the duo could form a strong partnership in midfield.

United are fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

35 fatalities on China side: US report
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
We don’t want to see more clashes: Beijing
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
ITBP asked to keep eye on border activity
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
Heat stress during summer reduces milk production in livestock, say experts at Ludhiana’s GADVASU
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.