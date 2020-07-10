Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood proves Premier League pedigree to Solskjaer

Sections
Greenwood scored his 16th goal in all competitions for United this season, and his fourth in his last three Premier League games, in their 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday.

By Reuters, Manchester

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 4, 2020 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer substitutes off Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood’s scoring form has made it impossible to leave the teenager out of the starting lineup, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Greenwood scored his 16th goal in all competitions for United this season, and his fourth in his last three Premier League games, in their 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday.

“You cannot leave players out when they score goals,” Solskjaer said. “He’s 18 and of course he will get better. “He is a natural footballer and has been in the academy since he was a little boy. His dad showed me a picture of us together when he was seven. He knows we believe in him.”

United are fifth, a point and a place behind Leicester City, and have won each of their last four league games by a margin of three goals. Goalkeeper David De Gea said they had finally begun to gel as a team.

“We are in a very good way,” the Spaniard added. “Now I feel we are a team. Everyone is on the same way, everyone wants to win, to help.”



