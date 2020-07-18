Sections
Home / Football / Man United’s Ighalo fuelled by memory of Wembley heartbreak

Man United’s Ighalo fuelled by memory of Wembley heartbreak

Ighalo, 31, was part of the Watford team that were defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the semi-final in 2016, a result that denied them the opportunity to face United in the final.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 11:47 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Norwich City v Manchester United - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - June 27, 2020 Manchester United's Odion Ighalo in action with Norwich City's Ben Godfrey. (REUTERS)

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he is drawing inspiration from his previous setback at Wembley as he looks to fire his side past Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Ighalo, 31, was part of the Watford team that were defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the semi-final in 2016, a result that denied them the opportunity to face United in the final.

“It was a difficult one to take against Palace. If we’d have won, we’d have played United in the final,” the Nigerian striker told the United website.

“Unfortunately, we lost. It was a bitter one to take but this is an opportunity to make it right and go forward to the final... To get to the final would be great for me in my life and my career. It would make my dreams perfect.”



Ighalo, who extended his loan deal at the Premier League club from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021, has scored five goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

However, with strikers Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial in a rich vein of form, Ighalo has found himself consigned to the substitutes’ bench.

“They are doing so well. Seeing them playing every week is a joy. Rashford has come back from his injury and is doing well. Martial is scoring goals, Greenwood is unbelievable, he is such a good finisher with both feet,” he said.

“The team is doing well and the three forwards are scoring goals and that’s what we need - goals win games.” (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘We were ‘raw’ in Rio but will be a much stronger side in Tokyo’
Jul 18, 2020 12:57 IST
Sikandar Kher: Wherever it releases, a film should see light of the day
Jul 18, 2020 12:57 IST
He is a freak: Michael Vaughan lauds ‘England’s best player’
Jul 18, 2020 12:52 IST
I stand with Ngidi: Smith to take knee in support of BLM movement
Jul 18, 2020 12:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.