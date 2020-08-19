Sections
Home / Football / Man Utd, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League - Times

Man Utd, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League - Times

The Premier League season is set to begin on Sept. 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United will likely play their opening game the following week, the Times said.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:32 IST

By Reuters, London

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP)

Manchester United and Manchester City will not be required to compete in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following their European commitments this past season, the Times newspaper has said.

Man City’s season came to an end on Aug. 15 with a 3-1 defeat by Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Man United’s season concluded following their Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla a day later.

The Premier League season is set to begin on Sept. 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United will likely play their opening game the following week, the Times said.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Aug. 11 -- 32 days before the start of the new season -- will be required to play on the opening weekend.



City ended the 2019-20 season in second place, 15 points ahead of third-placed United.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IPL title rights: BCCI likely to ask Dream11 to revisit bids for 2021 and 2022 - Report
Aug 19, 2020 11:46 IST
Incessant rains lash Delhi; waterlogging woes continue
Aug 19, 2020 11:44 IST
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Aug 19, 2020 11:43 IST
BJP announces district presidents in Haryana
Aug 19, 2020 11:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.