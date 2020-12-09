Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Man Utd now favourites for Europa League, says Spurs’ Mourinho

Man Utd now favourites for Europa League, says Spurs’ Mourinho

“The teams that drop from the Champions League are strong and normally don’t belong to the level of the Europa League,” Mourinho, who guided United to the Europa League trophy in 2017, told reporters ahead of Thursday’s home game against Antwerp.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:10 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho Pool via REUTERS/Paul Childs/Files (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League following their Champions League exit at the hands of RB Leipzig on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

United needed a draw to qualify for the last 16 but were punished for a sloppy start and slumped to a 3-2 defeat, a result that left them third in the group to ensure they drop down to Europe’s second-tier competition.

“The teams that drop from the Champions League are strong and normally don’t belong to the level of the Europa League,” Mourinho, who guided United to the Europa League trophy in 2017, told reporters ahead of Thursday’s home game against Antwerp.

“United are one of the top teams. The group was very hard with Paris St Germain and Leipzig. We knew it was not going to be easy for any of them.”



The other Group H game, between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir at Parc des Princes, was suspended in the 13th minute when fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was accused of directing a racist term towards the Turkish club’s assistant coach.

Mourinho, condemning the incident, said the game would go down in history for all the wrong reasons.

“Every form of racism has to be fought and never accepted,” he said. “To be involved, indirectly, not directly in the game that will become quite iconic is not a nice thing. The fourth official only he can express his feelings.

“Of course, he made an unacceptable mistake but only he can open his heart, apologise and accept the consequences.”

Mourinho said full back Serge Aurier will miss the game against Antwerp and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be rested but France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is fit and in line to start.

Spurs are second in Group J with 10 points but can leapfrog Antwerp to top spot with a victory.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

Neighbour held for killing head Granthi and grievously injuring his wife
Dec 09, 2020 21:09 IST
Submit report of metro extension routes: Pumta
Dec 09, 2020 21:06 IST
Tesla shares are ‘dramatically overvalued,’ JPMorgan says
Dec 09, 2020 21:05 IST
Sixth installment released as loan to meet GST compensation shortfall
Dec 09, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.