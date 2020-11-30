Sections
Manchester United’s David De Gea a doubt for Champions League game against PSG

De Gea banged his knee on the goalpost in his failed attempt to keep out Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse’s free kick and was withdrawn at halftime in Sunday’s 3-2 win at St Mary’s.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:58 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 29, 2020 Manchester United's David de Gea during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Naomi Baker/File photo (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure whether David de Gea will recover in time for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Paris St Germain after the Spanish goalkeeper suffered a knee injury.

“Let’s have a little check on (De Gea),” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “Hopefully he will be ok for Wednesday but I’m not sure.”

De Gea was replaced by Dean Henderson, who has been given few opportunities to impress since returning from his loan spell at Sheffield United.



“Dean played well. He is a keeper who is used to being vocal,” Solskjaer said. “He wants to organise his team. He didn’t have big saves to make but he was safe with his hands.”

United lead Champions League Group H with nine points from four matches.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

