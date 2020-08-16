Sections
Home / Football / Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says Eric Cantona comparisons premature, eyes silverware

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says Eric Cantona comparisons premature, eyes silverware

Fernandes has made an instant impact since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight to fire United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the Europa League semi-final

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:43 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Semi Final - Manchester United v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 19, 2020 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Alastair Grant (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has played down comparisons to Eric Cantona after a blistering start to his career at Old Trafford, insisting he needs trophies on his resume before he can begin to reach the Frenchman’s status. Fernandes has made an instant impact since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight to fire United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the Europa League semi-final.

His impact has been likened by former United players to that of Cantona, who joined Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United from Leeds United midway through the 1992-93 season and helped end their 26-year wait for a league title.

“It’s really good for me to listen to that and to be talked about alongside such names,” Fernandes, 25, told the club’s website on Saturday. “For me, Cantona was an amazing player for the club and I need to do much better to be compared with him.

“I’m really happy for what I have done, but I’m not satisfied like the coach said.”



United face Sevilla in the last four of the Europa League on Sunday hoping to get third time lucky after falling at the semi-final hurdle in the League Cup to Manchester City and in the FA Cup to Chelsea.

“Coming to Manchester is about winning trophies. I will be happy at the end of this season to have one, if we win the Europa League,” the Portuguese midfielder added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bruno Fernandes says Eric Cantona comparisons premature, eyes silverware
Aug 16, 2020 09:43 IST
With Rs 735 crore riding on him, the status of Sanjay’s upcoming projects
Aug 16, 2020 09:42 IST
Amul pays tribute to MS Dhoni, says all the best for ‘next innings’. Watch
Aug 16, 2020 09:41 IST
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 1,13,432 with highest single-day spike of 3,074 cases
Aug 16, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.