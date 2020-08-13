Sections
Home / Football / Man Utd target Sancho says ‘happy’ at Dortmund

Man Utd target Sancho says ‘happy’ at Dortmund

The 20-year-old left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland this week and on Wednesday played the first 45 minutes of Dortmund’s 6-0 victory over Austrian side SCR Altach alongside Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:09 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (REUTERS)

In-demand winger Jadon Sancho says he is happy at Borussia Dortmund and is enjoying helping some of the younger players develop at the Bundesliga club.

Sancho has been linked with a move to a host of top clubs including Manchester United, but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the England international is going nowhere.

The 20-year-old left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland this week and on Wednesday played the first 45 minutes of Dortmund’s 6-0 victory over Austrian side SCR Altach alongside Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna.

“I love playing with this lot. It’s a special bunch. We’ve got some special young players coming up,” said Sancho, who scored 17 league goals and set up another 16 last season.



“I’m really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

“I joined when I was 17, some of the lads are the same age. I’ve been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shatrughan calls Sanjay ‘worthy son of nation’s favourite, prays for him
Aug 13, 2020 16:16 IST
Malayalam film with just one actor to go on the floors from September 4
Aug 13, 2020 16:14 IST
Gehlot is our leader, have never disputed his leadership: Vishvendra Singh
Aug 13, 2020 16:12 IST
National archery camp to resume on August 25 at ASI, Pune: SAI
Aug 13, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.