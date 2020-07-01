Sections
Home / Football / Man Utd will nurture ‘special talent’ Greenwood, says Solskjaer

Man Utd will nurture ‘special talent’ Greenwood, says Solskjaer

Greenwood fired United ahead from a jinking solo run capped by a crisp low shot inside the near post, before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Bruno Fernandes to volley home in the second half.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:45 IST

By Manchester, Manchester

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described striker Mason Greenwood as a “special talent” who needs to be nurtured, after the teenager scored and provided an assist in Tuesday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Greenwood fired United ahead from a jinking solo run capped by a crisp low shot inside the near post, before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Bruno Fernandes to volley home in the second half.

It was the 18-year-old Greenwood’s sixth league goal in his breakthrough season -- the most by a player aged 18 or under in a single Premier League campaign since Wayne Rooney netted nine goals for Everton in 2003-04, according to Opta stats.

“He’s a special talent, a special kid we’re going to look after and try to develop into a top player,” Solskjaer told a news conference.



“He’s doing well now but he’s still young and has things to learn. He knows that, but we have a special talent there we have to nurture. He’s getting better. You can see clearly that he’s maturing and improving, he’s 18 so we will see more from him.”

Greenwood’s overall tally for the season stands at 13, six behind the club’s joint top-scorers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as Solskjaer reaps the rewards of showing faith in young players following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Solskjaer said that he was also impressed by Greenwood’s contributions off the ball.

“He played fantastically... we know when he gets his face up and looks forward that he’s dangerous, but his hold-up play, general play and link-up play was great,” Solskjaer told United’s website.

“He’s developing into a fine player... one of the better ones I’ve seen, to be fair.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thousands stranded, families separated after Donald Trump’s H1B visa decree
Jul 01, 2020 12:25 IST
June turns out to be the worst month for Maharashtra with 5,569 Covid-19 deaths
Jul 01, 2020 12:27 IST
Strict diet, boxing bouts get F1 drivers ready for season
Jul 01, 2020 12:18 IST
Richa Chadha says Ali Fazal took a 10-minute nap after proposing to her
Jul 01, 2020 12:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.