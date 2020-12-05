Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Manchester City cruise to 2-0 win over Fulham

Manchester City cruise to 2-0 win over Fulham

The result lifted City into fourth place on 18 points from 10 games while Fulham, who suffered a 10th straight defeat to their rivals in all competitions, stayed 17th on seven points from 11 matches, just outside the relegation zone.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 23:06 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0 (Twitter)

Manchester City provisionally broke into the Premier League top four after first-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne gave them a comfortable 2-0 home win over struggling Fulham on Saturday.

The result lifted City into fourth place on 18 points from 10 games while Fulham, who suffered a 10th straight defeat to their rivals in all competitions, stayed 17th on seven points from 11 matches, just outside the relegation zone.

City dominated throughout and only a string of superb saves from Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola denied them a bigger win after Sterling fired the hosts ahead in the fifth minute and De Bruyne converted a 26th-minute penalty.

Areola kept out a Sterling sitter barely a minute before the England forward beat him with a clinical finish from inside the penalty area after he was put through by De Bruyne.

The pair constructed City’s second goal too as Belgian international De Bruyne sent Areola the wrong way with his spot kick after Joachim Anderson fouled the irrepressible Sterling.

Areola then denied Sterling and De Bruyne several times and the latter also hit the woodwork after a flowing move, with Fulham failing to muster anything meaningful up front in a lop-sided contest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Dec 05, 2020 21:19 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Noida continues to suffer ‘severe’ air quality
Dec 05, 2020 23:28 IST
Ghaziabad topped list of most polluted cities seven times in last 14 days
Dec 05, 2020 23:26 IST
BJP campaign in Bengal marred by violence, party calls for President’s Rule
Dec 05, 2020 23:22 IST
Jewellery worth lakhs go missing from check-in bag of Bengaluru-bound couple, FIR lodged
Dec 05, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.