Manchester City need Champions League glory to reach next level, says Kyle Walker

City have won four Premier League titles in the last decade but have failed to progress beyond the semi-finals of the Champions League during that period.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:56 IST

By Reuters, Kyle Walker

Manchester City's Kyle Walker in action with Real Madrid's Casemiro. (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester City need to win the Champions League to truly establish themselves as European powerhouses, defender Kyle Walker has said.

Pep Guardiola’s side eliminated 13-time champions Real Madrid in the last 16 and are firm favourites heading into Saturday’s quarter-final clash against Olympique Lyonnais.

“I think if you had asked me two years ago when I signed here, I would have probably said that the Premier League was the big one for me having not won it before,” Walker told the club website on Thursday.



“Now I have collected two of them and a number of others and this is the one that I want. I can probably speak on behalf of the whole squad and Manchester City as well for what they need to put them onto that next pedestal.”

The 30-year-old England international has warned his side not to overlook Lyon, who are brimming with confidence having knocked out Serie A champions Juventus in the previous round.

“Lyon have got good players. Knocking out Juventus speaks volumes. You need to be a very good team, very disciplined to beat Juventus over two legs,” he added.

