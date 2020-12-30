Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Manchester City return to training after COVID-19 outbreak at club

Manchester City return to training after COVID-19 outbreak at club

City reported numerous positive cases in their squad on Monday -- days after striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive -- forcing the league to postpone their match at Goodison Park.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 22:15 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Manchester City’s first team squad will return to training (@ManCity/Twitter)

Manchester City’s first team squad will return to training on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak forced them to close their facilities and postpone Monday’s match at Everton, the Premier League club said.

City reported numerous positive cases in their squad on Monday -- days after striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive -- forcing the league to postpone their match at Goodison Park.

“The full COVID-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have so far revealed no new positive cases,” City said in a statement.

“The first team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming.”

City’s next game is at Chelsea on Sunday and the club said the bubble will undergo further testing this week with the results dictating their next steps.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fulham’s league match at Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick off at 1800 GMT was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the West London club.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu
Nitish Kumar trashes RJD’s claims of defections from JD (U), says party is united
by Vijay Swaroop
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Chandigarh tricity records no Covid casualty, 180 test +ve
by HT Correspondent
First case of UK Covid strain detected in US
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
‘Stunned’ by ‘level of incompetence’ in US vaccine rollout: Expert
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
10 roads made vehicle-free on New Year’s Eve in Chandigarh
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.