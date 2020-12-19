Sections
Manchester City’s Aguero calls for patience amid injury woes

Aguero, City’s record goalscorer, has made just six appearances in all competitions this season after missing the start of the campaign following knee surgery.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:59 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Photo of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero (Twitter)

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero says he is struggling to shake off the knee injury that has sidelined him for a majority of the season and needs more time to return to full fitness.

The 32-year-old Argentine featured as a substitute in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion but missed a training session ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton.

“It’s difficult,” Aguero told British media. “Sometimes my knee is good, sometimes a little bit bad. I’m doing everything to help the physio and medical staff to improve.



“I need a little bit of time but I came back in the week, and I hope to be at my best. Now I need time, but it’s a long season.”

City are ninth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, but Aguero is confident his side will be able to mount a title challenge.

“We always believe that we can challenge for the title. In the Premier League, you win two games and then you’re near the top. We need to be calm, play the same way, because City always fights for the titles. Always,” he said.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

