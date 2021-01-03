Sections
Manchester City’s Guardiola might prolong managerial career

Guardiola managed Barcelona from 2008-12 and spent three years in charge of Bayern Munich before joining City, who he has guided to two Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup since his arrival in 2016.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 15:01 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

File photo of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the wealth of experience he has gained from previous coaching stints has better equipped him for the top job at City and he might stay in management longer than he had anticipated.

The 49-year-old Spaniard’s current five-year stay at City is his longest spell in charge of a club since he began his managerial career in 2008.

“Of course I am better now, definitely. Experience helps you - especially the way I live my profession,” Guardiola, who signed a new two-year contract in November, told the City website.

“Before I thought I would retire soon, now maybe I am thinking I might retire older. 50 already, it is a nice age!”

City are eighth in the Premier League with 26 points, seven adrift of leaders Liverpool but with two games in hand. They visit sixth-placed Chelsea later on Sunday.

