Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker test positive for Covid-19

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker test positive for Covid-19

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:46 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker of Manchester City. (Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

“Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition,” City said in a statement.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

