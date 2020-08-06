‘Manchester City were fined but found not guilty, how does that work?’: Terry Phelan on FFP controversy

One of the major talking points of Manchester City’s campaign this season has been the charges that were laid down by UEFA regarding the club flouting the Financial Fair Play rules in February this year. In 2019, Manchester City were handed a two-year ban by UEFA for “serious breaches of cost-control regulations” and were fined €30 million. The club filed an immediate appeal at Court of Arbitration of Sports.

Last month, CAS, in a ruling, overturned UEFA”s decision citing “insufficient conclusive evidence” to make the case for a two-year ban from Europe’s biggest football tournament. The fine was reduced to €10 million pounds on charges of non-co-operation with the investigation.

City manager Guardiola had to answer questions regarding the same at every press conference he has attended in the past few months, and he can expect more of the same when Manchester City take on Real Madrid in Champions League clash. Guardiola is a two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, but he is yet to win his first with Manchester City. Now, with all this conversation surrounding FFP, will Guardiola have more pressure on himself to win it this year?

Former Manchester City defender Terry Phelan certainly believes so. “There is always pressure on Pep Guardiola, no matter where he goes to win the holy grail - the Champions League. It’s there for every manager, but it seems to be more on Pep wherever he goes,” Phelan said in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.

Speaking on the controversy, Phelan questioned if Guardiola was not guilty of flouting the rules, then why was he fined. “I don’t think he brings it on himself these questions. Is he going to be banned from Europe? Is he not going to be banned from Europe? Yet he was fined £40 million (£10 million). He was found not guilty, yet he was fined. How does that work out? I don’t understand that one. Obviously, either you are guilty, or not guilty,” he said.

“Sometimes along the line, you’ve got to take a rap, and take the fine to just put out to teams that if you mess about, you go over the limits, you can be evicted from Europe or pay a heavy fine. I am sure the Manchester hierarchy is happy with the fine deep down. It gives Pep another chance,” Phelan further said.

The 53-year-old added that City have a great chance this year to finally get the business done and bring the European trophy to Etihad since it’s a matter of winning just two more games.

“I don’t think it will be a motivation, the motivation will always be there for the players. Don’t forget, it’s just two games from the finals. He will probably never be this close. Pep’s got a great chance and Manchester City have got a great chance,” he said.

“Now, the problem is that do you go too over-excited, do your players freeze against Real Madrid. It is a fantastic opportunity. They are 2-1 up. Does Real Madrid leave gaps for Manchester City to exploit? They are the best humans in the world to exploit gaps and spaces and they know how and when to unlock that with the golden key,” Phelan said.

Phelan added that he expects Manchester City to take all the chatter in their stride and still focus on the task in hand. “I think for Pep, he will take it in stride, and the players to take it in their stride. I expect Manchester City to win this one and I expect them to reach the final,” he signed off.