Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Manchester United boss Solskjaer hoping Rashford fit for West Brom test

Manchester United boss Solskjaer hoping Rashford fit for West Brom test

Rashford missed England’s Nations League contests against Belgium and Iceland but trained with the United squad on Friday.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:48 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

File photo of Marcus Rashford. (AP)

Manchester United are hopeful Marcus Rashford can shake off the shoulder injury that kept him out of international duty with England in time for Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

Rashford missed England’s Nations League contests against Belgium and Iceland but trained with the United squad on Friday.

“He’s worked in the gym and has got treatment. He joined in the session today,” Solskjaer said in a news conference. “I hope he’ll hold his hand up and say he’s ready. That will be up to him. I think he feels okay.”

The Norwegian also backed forward Mason Greenwood to rediscover his form following a turbulent couple of months.



Greenwood, 19, has failed to complete a full 90 minutes for United this season and missed their 3-1 win at Everton before the international break through illness.

He was previously sent home from international duty after breaching COVID-19 protocols and was left out of Gareth Southgate’s most recent England squad.

“You have to take a step back sometimes, the boy’s only 19, he’s had a fantastic year,” Solskjaer said. “Everyone’s allowed to not be well, if you’re not well you can’t train.

“He’s been away eight or nine days from training, we’re just building him up again. I have no doubts about him. He has a very good head on him and the talent is there for all to see.”

United have failed to win a Premier League game at Old Trafford this season but Solskjaer is confident his side can get up and running against Slaven Bilic’s West Brom, who are third from bottom.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
Kin’s angst still simmers three years after death of 9 firemen in Ludhiana factory collapse
Nov 20, 2020 22:47 IST
Ludhiana agri varsity employees protest for 2nd consecutive day; threaten to go on hunger strike
Nov 20, 2020 22:43 IST
Reopening of colleges in Ludhiana: Managements in a fix over PU, Punjab govt orders
Nov 20, 2020 22:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.