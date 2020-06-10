Sections
Home / Football / Manchester United cancels friendly when opposing manager tests positive

Manchester United cancels friendly when opposing manager tests positive

Stoke had been scheduled to play United in a friendly at the Premier League team’s Carrington training centre on Tuesday, the day O’Neill learned of the positive test. The game was immediately called off.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:58 IST

By Associated Press, Manchester

Manchester United players during training (Manchester United Twitter)

Manchester United abruptly canceled one of its friendly matches ahead of the resumption of the Premier League after the opposing team’s manager tested positive for the coronavirus.

Michael O’Neill, the manager of second-tier Stoke City, had tested negative in five previous rounds of COVID-19 checks before a positive result came from a test administered on Monday.

Stoke had been scheduled to play United in a friendly at the Premier League team’s Carrington training centre on Tuesday, the day O’Neill learned of the positive test. The game was immediately called off.

O’Neill was never on site at United’s training centre. Players and staff of Stoke had arrived and were located in a separate building to their United counterparts, in accordance with protocol, when news of the positive test came through.



The two squads reportedly had not interacted or come into contact with each other by the time Stoke left.

O’Neill, who recently left his dual role as Northern Ireland manager, could now be absent for Stoke’s first match back after the suspension of the Championship because of the coronavirus outbreak. That will be against Reading on June 20.

According to English Football League regulations, a person who tests positive and has symptoms must self-isolate for a minimum of seven days off-site or until the symptoms resolve. If the person has no symptoms, he or she must exclude from training for 10 days and be under strict surveillance for the following four days. If symptoms develop, the person must then exclude for seven days.

Tests are taking place twice a week at EFL clubs.

Stoke said the team’s assistant manager, Billy McKinlay, will take charge of training ahead of the game against Reading.

The Premier League returns to action with two matches on June 17. United’s first game is away to Tottenham two days later.

There were zero positive results from the Premier League’s COVID-19 testing conducted June 4-5 on 1,195 players and club staff.

Britain has recorded more than 40,000 coronavirus deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA ranks Australia-New Zealand as best 2023 World Cup bid
Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges at entry point, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Jun 10, 2020 17:37 IST
Man held for molesting minor in Pune
Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
ED books Medanta Hospital MD Naresh Trehan in money laundering case
Jun 10, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.