Sections
Home / Football / Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Dunne, who joined United from Irish club Shelbourne in 1960, made 535 appearances for Matt Busby’s side and played an integral role in their European Cup triumph in 1968

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 08:12 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

Tony Dunne (Twitter)

Manchester United’s European Cup-winning defender Tony Dunne has died aged 78, the English Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

Dunne, who joined United from Irish club Shelbourne in 1960, made 535 appearances for Matt Busby’s side and played an integral role in their European Cup triumph in 1968.

He also won two league titles and an FA Cup during his 13-year stint with United.

“One of our greatest-ever full-backs... our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace,” United wrote on Twitter.



 

Dunne, capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland, joined Bolton Wanderers in 1973 on a free transfer and made over 170 appearances before ending his career with American club Detroit Express in 1979.

“The thoughts and prayers of everybody are with Tony’s family, friends and former colleagues,” Bolton wrote on Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Canadian PM Trudeau defends decision to attend protest amid Covid-19 curbs
Jun 09, 2020 08:26 IST
Police recover huge quantity of ammunition near LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran
Jun 09, 2020 08:19 IST
University of Washington forecasts 145,000 US Covid-19 deaths by August
Jun 09, 2020 08:14 IST
Manchester United great Tony Dunne dies aged 78
Jun 09, 2020 08:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.