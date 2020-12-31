Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani banned for 3 games for offensive post

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani banned for 3 games for offensive post

Cavani has also been fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA’s rules.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:01 IST

By Associated Press, Manchester

Photo of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani (Twitter)

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games by the English Football Association on Thursday after using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.

Cavani has also been fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA’s rules.

The FA said the comment was “insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute” and also was an “aggravated breach” because it “included reference, whether express or implied, to color and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

The message was posted by the Uruguayan on Instagram after he scored twice in United’s 3-2 victory at Southampton in October in the Premier League.



“While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three game suspension,” United said in a statement. “The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined United as a free agent in October, has already issued an apology.

“Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologized for the post and to anyone who was offended,” United said. “Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, The FA and the fight against racism in football.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
by Venkatesha Babu
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Pulwama shuts down in protest against Srinagar encounter
by HT Correspondent
Massive forest fire in Dzukou Valley now spreads to Manipur
by Sobhapati Samom
Zomato gets 4,100 orders per minute on New Year eve, CEO Deepinder Goyal live tweets
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Humbled to be named Test player of the decade: Steve Smith
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.