Manchester United’s Solskjaer hails ‘specialist finisher’ Mason Greenwood

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:58 IST

By Reuters, London

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer substitutes off Manchester United's Mason Greenwood. (REUTERS)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described teenager Mason Greenwood as a “specialist finisher” after the striker scored a brace in their 5-2 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday. The 18-year-old netted his first with a blistering left-footed shot and added another with his right to take his tally in his breakthrough season to 15 goals in all competitions.

Solskjaer said he had not seen such power and precision in front of goal from a young player but added it was too soon to predict if Greenwood would have a similar career path as club greats Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I have seen Wayne Rooney at the same age and Mason is a specialist finisher and specialist goal-scorer... He knows exactly what to do with the ball when he’s on the pitch,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“If he shoots, he’ll score. He’s going to get better and his general play has improved. I don’t want to compare him to Rooney or Ronaldo, as that’s not fair, and he’ll create his own career. He’s doing it his own way.



“Both of those have had fantastic careers, and I’m sure if Mason keeps on doing the right things and making good decisions, he will have a fantastic career. It’s Mason’s first season, but we’ve always known there’s a special kid there.”

The victory left fifth-placed United with 55 points from 33 matches ahead of Thursday’s league meeting with relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

