Manchester United’s Solskjaer seeks leadership from Pogba on return to action

Pogba has often struggled to recreate his national team form at club level and has been limited to five league starts for United this season due to ankle and foot injuries.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:20 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

File photo of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Reuters)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has to display the kind of leadership on the pitch that made him a World Cup winner with France when he returns to action in the Premier League, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Pogba has often struggled to recreate his national team form at club level and has been limited to five league starts for United this season due to ankle and foot injuries. Speaking ahead of United’s league clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, Solskjaer said he hoped to get the 27-year-old firing on all cylinders again.

“He’s a World Cup winner and we want to have that leadership on the pitch as well,” Solskjaer told reporters. “He has always had quality. He’s one of the best midfielders in the world, so hopefully we can get that going as soon as possible... gradually over the next few months we can work him up back to his best.

“Of course, Paul has had his difficult season this year with loads of injuries but I can see his mentality and focus now that he’s fit and training and available... he’s ready to play again and to prove himself.”

United are back in action for the first time since the league was suspended three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are fifth in the standings with 45 points.



