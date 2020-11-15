Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Manchetsr United have the mentality to be league champions, says Fernandes

Manchetsr United have the mentality to be league champions, says Fernandes

Manchester United last claimed the league title in the 2012-13 season under Alex Ferguson and have endured a frustrating period since.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 14:38 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Manchester United (Twitter)

Manchester United may not have the resources that some of their Premier League rivals do but the fallen giants of English soccer still possess the mentality to end their title drought in the competition, midfielder Bruno Fernandes said.

United last claimed the league title in the 2012-13 season under Alex Ferguson and have endured a frustrating period since, with rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool building teams capable of dominating the league.

United finished third in the league last season and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Europa League with Fernandes, who arrived at the club in January, playing a key role.

“For me, it doesn’t matter about the other teams. People may say they’re better than us, they have a better first eleven than us, guys who come from the bench are better. People can say what they think, I don’t care,” Fernandes said on the UTD podcast.



“For a club like United, it’s a long time since we won the Premier League. It’s too long, I think. So you have to have in your mind - all the players, all the staff - we’re here to win. And I think we have that mentality.

“I came to Manchester to win trophies. You’re playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history.”

United have made a disappointing start to the current season and sit 14th after three victories, three defeats and a draw from their opening seven games.

They take on promoted West Bromwich Albion next Saturday as action resumes following the international break.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 15:44 IST
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Nov 15, 2020 15:03 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Nov 15, 2020 15:47 IST
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
Nov 15, 2020 15:39 IST

latest news

Hearse meets with an accident; three dead, 12 injured in Mohol, Solapur
Nov 15, 2020 16:18 IST
Seven fire-related incidents reported in Kullu on Diwali
Nov 15, 2020 16:14 IST
Pune rural police dispose of illegally mined sand worth Rs 1.2 crore
Nov 15, 2020 16:14 IST
Indian couple in UAE hosts ‘drive-by wedding ceremony’ due to Covid-19
Nov 15, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.