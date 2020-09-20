Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Sadio Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea

Sadio Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea

A tepid game swung in Liverpool’s favor after Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half for hauling down Mane.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:13 IST

By Associated Press, LONDON

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 20, 2020 Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal with Mohamed Salah Pool via REUTERS/Matt Dunham EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Pool via REUTERS)

Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool exploited Chelsea’s frailties to win 2-0 on Sunday, a second successive triumph at the start of the Premier League title defense. A tepid game swung in Liverpool’s favor after Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half for hauling down Mane.

And as the champions pressed immediately after the break, Mane took five minutes to head in the opener after an interchange between Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Yet another blunder by Kepa Arrizabalaga gifted Liverpool a second. The Chelsea goalkeeper stopped Fikayo Tomori’s back pass before trying to clear to Jorginho. But it was easily intercepted by Mane to slot into the net.

Chelsea did gain a unexpected chance to stage a comeback when Thiago Alcantara on his Liverpool debut brought down Timo Werner but Jorginho’s penalty was saved by Alisson.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Mayank Agarwal gets to fifty with a six, KXIP still in it
Sep 20, 2020 23:13 IST
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 23:08 IST

latest news

Sessions court in Mumbai grants bail to 23-year-old man accused in teen’s rape case
Sep 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea
Sep 20, 2020 23:13 IST
1.5-kg lung tumour removed from Mumbai teen at Mira Road hospital
Sep 20, 2020 23:11 IST
Seven minors booked for sodomising, wrongfully confining friend at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area
Sep 20, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.