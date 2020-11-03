Sections
Maradona admitted to a hospital with signs of depression

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:25 IST

By Associated Press, Buenos Aires

File photo of Diego Maradona (AP)

Diego Maradona was admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday.

A Maradona staffer told The Associated Press the former footballer’s health condition is “not serious.” He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue.

“He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former footballer to a hospital so he could undergo health checks.

The captain of Argentina’s 1986 World Cup winning team was admitted to a private clinic in La Plata, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Buenos Aires.



Maradona has lived there since the end of last year, when he took over as coach of first division team Gimnasia y Esgrima.

Maradona turned 60 on Friday and showed up that night for Gimnasia’s national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.

Luque denied Maradona contracted COVID-19. Maradona had isolated at home for days after a person he works with showed symptoms of the disease.

“He did not have energy, the birthday was a factor that complicates it in some aspect,” the doctor said.

“My idea is to have him hydrated for three days, see the evolution and adjust the medication. There is no emergency at all.” The former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli player is in a regular room at the clinic. Luque said Maradona can choose to go home whenever he wants.

