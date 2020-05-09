Sections
Home / Football / Maradona autographs shirt to help Buenos Aires poor

Maradona autographs shirt to help Buenos Aires poor

The jersey was first offered at auction, but is being raffled to those who have given donations in an initiative that has collected hygiene products, masks and around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of food for charity.

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Buenos Aires

Diego Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinches its first Italian major league title in Naples. (Meazza Sambucetti/AP/Shutterstock)

Diego Maradona has lent a hand in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his hometown by autographing an Argentina national team jersey for a raffle.

The sale raised money for an underprivileged area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires affected by quarantine rules.

“We’re going to get through it,” Maradona wrote on the jersey, a replica of the one he wore when he led his country to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

The jersey was first offered at auction, but is being raffled to those who have given donations in an initiative that has collected hygiene products, masks and around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of food for charity.



“Diego can’t even imagine what he has done for us, it’s priceless. I’ll be grateful to him until the day I die,” said local resident Marta Gutierrez.

In addition to the pandemic, Argentina is facing a serious economic crisis and is in laborious negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:27 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Apple delays plans to launch new AirPods
May 09, 2020 16:24 IST
AIIMS director meets doctors in Ahmedabad to advice on Covid treatment
May 09, 2020 16:24 IST
Covid-19 update: Govt’s residential status move relieves tax worries, ‘genuine hardships’ of NRIs
May 09, 2020 16:29 IST
Arjun Rampal wishes his girlfriend Gabriella and mom on Mother’s Day
May 09, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.