Maradona leaves legacy without limits, his void won’t be filled: Ronaldo

“He leaves a legacy without limits,” said Cristiano Ronaldo while condoling the demise of the Argentine football legend Maradona. Ronaldo who is seen as the successor to Maradona in being the true global superstar of the game, tweeted just minutes after the shocking news of Maradona’s demise gripped the world.

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,” Ronaldo tweeted.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Even as people today talk about who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the Greatest of All Times (GOAT), there is no denying the fact that there will only be one Maradona.

If not for him, the world of football would have undoubtedly been poorer. Not many can boast of the kind of fan following that Maradona enjoyed despite the controversies that engulfed his career, be it the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal or the numerous drug-related cases. But then, that is what made him more than extraordinary, a true legend.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona’s brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell’s Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team.