Sections
Home / Football / Marseille announce three new suspected cases of Covid-19

Marseille announce three new suspected cases of Covid-19

Marseille were set to play the 2020-21 season curtain-raiser against St Etienne last Friday but four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the Provence club meant French professional soccer’s governing body postponed the game to next month.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:22 IST

By Reuters,

The Velodrome Stadium in Marseille (Getty Images)

French outfit Olympique de Marseille have detected three new suspected cases of Covid-19 among the club’s staff, the Ligue 1 team announced on Tuesday.

Marseille were set to play the 2020-21 season curtain-raiser against St Etienne last Friday but four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the Provence club meant French professional soccer’s governing body (LFP) postponed the game to next month.

“Olympique de Marseille has just learned that three new suspected cases of COVID-19 have been detected within its professional workforce,” the club said on Twitter.

Marseille added that they had contacted the LFP ahead of their match against Brest on Sunday. French professional soccer’s governing body LFP has set up a “COVID committee” to advise on whether to postpone matches.



When a club reports more than three novel coronavirus cases a postponement is likely, based on the protocol the LFP sent out to clubs. Among the major European soccer nations, France was the only one to end the 2019-20 season prematurely due to the pandemic. Paris St Germain were awarded the Ligue 1 title.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UK’s Boris Johnson urged to rethink face mask advice in schools
Aug 25, 2020 23:33 IST
Inquiry committee highlights violation of Univ Act; MU sends show-cause notice to 2 officials
Aug 25, 2020 23:33 IST
Cyber City accident: Cops record statements of minors, book parents
Aug 25, 2020 23:32 IST
‘A brief moment in history’: China envoy on clash that killed 20 Indians
Aug 25, 2020 23:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.