Sections
Home / Football / Maybe I would like to play a little again: Arjen Robben

Maybe I would like to play a little again: Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben stated he didn’t miss going out on the field initially, however, thoughts of playing football again has crossed his mind many-a-times recently.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:18 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Munich

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben during the match. (REUTERS)

Former Netherlands and Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has expressed his desire to come out of retirement and ‘play a little again’ just one year after calling time on his illustrious career.

Robben stated he didn’t miss going out on the field initially, however, thoughts of playing football again has crossed his mind many-a-times recently.

“In the beginning I didn’t miss football at all,” Robben said during a podcast hosted by Bayern Munich.

“But then there was a phase when it tickled again and I had thoughts such as ‘hey, maybe I would like to play a little again’.



“From time to time I still have this feeling. With this virus, it is a very strange time for everyone and when football returns, then now! But maybe it always stays a bit in there. I’m just an athlete,” he added.

Robben spent 19 years on the pitch, playing for top European clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayen Munich.

His spell is Germany was the most successful one as in 10 years he won the Bundesliga title eight times with the Bavarian giants. He also lifted the German Cup five times and UEFA Champions League once.

Robben put on the orange jersey of Netherlands 96 times, scoring 37 goals in the process. He was also part of the Dutch team that lost to Spain in 2010 World Cup final in South Africa.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.