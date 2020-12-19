Messi equals Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club
Lionel Messi hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before half time.
Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:04 IST
Lionel Messi equalled Pele’s record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.
The Argentine, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.
Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos.