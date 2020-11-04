Sections
Home / Football / Messi not difficult to manage, says Barca coach Koeman

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:06 IST

By Reuters, Reuterss

Lionel Messi shakes hand with coach Roland Koeman (Getty Images)

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien said he found Lionel Messi a difficult player to manage but his successor Ronald Koeman enjoys a different relationship with the Argentinian forward.

Messi, 33, handed Barcelona an official notice in August of his desire to terminate his contract before eventually deciding to stay in Spain for this season. Setien was sacked after Barcelona ended the 2019-20 season empty handed.

“I don’t agree with Setien but I respect his opinion and what he has experienced,” Koeman said ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

“Messi is a very good player, the best in the world. I see his ambition but he is not a player I have difficulty managing. Every coach is different - but for me, he is the captain and I talk to him every week about things in the dressing room and on the pitch and there is a good relationship.”

Barcelona, who followed up a 5-1 thrashing of Hungary’s Ferencvaros with a 2-0 win at Juventus, are top of Group G with six points.

