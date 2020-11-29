Sections
Messi pays tribute to Maradona after scoring Barcelona's final goal against Osasuna - WATCH

Messi celebrated his powerful strike from outside the box to cap the comfortable victory by taking off Barcelona’s blue-and-burgundy to bare the red-and-black of Maradona’s shirt from his stint at Newell’s Old Boys.

By Associated Press, BARCELONA Spain

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal wearing a Newell's Old Boys shirt in reference to former player Diego Maradona. (REUTERS)

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Maradona by stripping off his Barcelona top to reveal the Argentina great’s shirt after he scored the final goal of a 4-0 rout of Osasuna on Sunday.

Messi celebrated his powerful strike from outside the box to cap the comfortable victory by taking off Barcelona’s blue-and-burgundy to bare the red-and-black of Maradona’s shirt from his stint at Newell’s Old Boys. Messi then blew a kiss with both hands to the sky as he looked up.

 

Messi played for Newells before he joined Barcelona at age 13. Maradona played five matches for Newell in 1994 near the end of his glorious playing career that made him a legend in his home country.

Messi had kept his head bowed during the minute of silence before kickoff at the empty Camp Nou for Maradona, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday at age 60. Maradona played for Barcelona from 1982-84.

Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho also scored for Barcelona.

