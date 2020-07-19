Sections
Home / Football / Messi scores twice as Barcelona finishes with rout of Alaves

Messi scores twice as Barcelona finishes with rout of Alaves

The goals moved Messi closer to becoming the first player to finish as the league’s top scorer in seven different seasons.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:03 IST

By Associated Press,

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal with Jordi Alba and Ansu Fati. (Reuters)

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona closed out its Spanish league campaign with a 5-0 rout at Alaves on Sunday.

The goals moved Messi closer to becoming the first player to finish as the league’s top scorer in seven different seasons. He has 25 goals, four more than striker Karim Benzema for champion Real Madrid, which visits relegation-threatened Leganes later Sunday.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suárez and Nelson Semedo also scored for Barcelona, which had already secured second place behind Madrid. Fati opened the scoring in the 24th minute, Messi added to the lead 10 minutes later and Suárez closed the first-half scoring in the 44th. Semedo got on the board in the 57th and Messi in the 75th to help Barcelona rebound from a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna.

“Today things were different,” Messi said. “The team showed better attitude and commitment. It was an important step forward for us ahead of what’s left in the season.”



Barcelona now turns its focus to its August 8 home game against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg, played before the break, ended 1-1. Messi was close to reaching the scoring milestone despite missing several matches because of an injury early in the season.

“Individual achievements are always secondary,” Messi said. “But it would be very important to reach this mark of seven scoring titles.”

Barcelona coach Quique Setien finished under pressure after the team relinquished a two-point lead over Madrid when the league resumed following the pandemic break. It was four points back before Madrid’s match at Leganes. Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet had to be substituted early in the second half because of an apparent muscle injury. Alaves, sitting in 15th, had already done enough to stay up.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana: OP Dhankar appointed new chief of BJP state unit
Jul 19, 2020 23:59 IST
Gurugram reports 154 new cases; tally inches towards 8,000
Jul 19, 2020 23:59 IST
Backlog of samples increases, but officials say they are sufficiently equipped to test
Jul 19, 2020 23:58 IST
Motorcyclist killed after truck overturns near Kherki Daula toll plaza
Jul 19, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.