Mo Salah’s gesture of saving a homeless man from abuse and offering him cash money wins hearts

Besides being a champion footballer, Mo Salah showed how big a champion he is off the field. The Liverpool forward is winning hearts across the internet for his wonderful gesture that saw him save a homeless man on the streets from the bunch of people trying to abuse him. A video footage captured on camera last week showed Salah stepping up against the act and saving the man, who goes by the name of David Craig.

As per reports, Salah had spotted Craig being harassed by a group of people when he had pulled over at a fuel station. Upon seeing what was happening, Salah wasted no time in interruption and saving Craig. Salah offered the hecklers a piece of his mind, warning them that they could be on the other side. The 28-year-old then went on to an ATM and withdrew cash, which he offered to Craig.

“Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch. Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me. They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job,” Craig was quoted by The Sun.

“He then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’. I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo handed me £100. What a complete legend. Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him.”

Such generous act is not newly associated with Salah. The footballer has been known for his involvement in various activities and promitions related to charity, including involvement in the construction of a medical centre and a girl’s school in Egypt.