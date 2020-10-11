Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Mohammedan Sporting sack coach after win

Mohammedan Sporting sack coach after win

A club official said Mohammedan Sporting were not happy with the team’s performance against Garhwal FC, which they won 1-0 through a stoppage-time goal, on Thursday.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata

Yan Law (Twitter)

Hours after winning their second successive match in the I-League second division qualifiers, Mohammedan Sporting sacked coach Yan Law in Kolkata on Sunday.

A club statement after Sunday’s 4-1 win against ARA FC said the decision was taken “following reviews conducted by the Club’s General Secretary Sk. Wasim Akram and the club’s management.”

Assistant-coach Saheed Ramon will be in charge of the remaining two games, said Akram.

Law posted a message on social media saying, “I am resigning as Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club from the i-league qualifiers 2020.” Law coached Punjab FC in the 2019-20 I-League.

A club official said Mohammedan Sporting were not happy with the team’s performance against Garhwal FC, which they won 1-0 through a stoppage-time goal, on Thursday. That was Mohammedan Sporting’s first game of the season and it happened on the day sport resumed in India after being stopped in March due to Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals post 162/4 in 20 overs
Oct 11, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Oct 11, 2020 21:16 IST
Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense
Oct 11, 2020 21:15 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 11, 2020 21:14 IST
IPL 2020: Tewatia explains how he hit Rashid for a hat-trick of boundaries
Oct 11, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.