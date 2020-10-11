Mohammedan Sporting sack coach after win

Hours after winning their second successive match in the I-League second division qualifiers, Mohammedan Sporting sacked coach Yan Law in Kolkata on Sunday.

A club statement after Sunday’s 4-1 win against ARA FC said the decision was taken “following reviews conducted by the Club’s General Secretary Sk. Wasim Akram and the club’s management.”

Assistant-coach Saheed Ramon will be in charge of the remaining two games, said Akram.

Law posted a message on social media saying, “I am resigning as Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club from the i-league qualifiers 2020.” Law coached Punjab FC in the 2019-20 I-League.

A club official said Mohammedan Sporting were not happy with the team’s performance against Garhwal FC, which they won 1-0 through a stoppage-time goal, on Thursday. That was Mohammedan Sporting’s first game of the season and it happened on the day sport resumed in India after being stopped in March due to Covid-19.