Mohun Bagan give I-League triumph bonus to players, staff

I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced that they have paid their title-winning bonus to all coaches, players and ground staff. Having won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the COVID-19 lockdown, Mohun Bagan merged with Indian Super League champions ATK. The football entity is now known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

“With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that as per our commitment, today we have paid the I-League 2019-20 winning bonus to all coaches, players, support staff and office staff including ground staff,” the club said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Mohun Bagan had cleared the dues of their players following a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.