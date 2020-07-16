Sections
Home / Football / Mourinho hails resilient Spurs, targets Europa League spot

Mourinho hails resilient Spurs, targets Europa League spot

Mourinho also paid tribute to striker Harry Kane after he scored twice to move past 200 career club goals, and defender Serge Aurier, who was playing despite his brother being shot dead in France earlier this week.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:55 IST

By Reuters, Newcastle

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - July 15, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho with Serge Aurier (Pool via REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho hailed his side’s resilience after Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United and said it was important they qualify for Europe next season.

Spurs, who were in action 72 hours after their 2-1 victory over London rivals Arsenal, are seventh on 55 points, a point behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in sixth, which is likely to offer the last Europa League spot for next season.

“The team was tired before we even started,” Mourinho told the BBC. “We had resilience and a great desire to win the match and to fight until the last for our objective, which is the Europa League.

“If we can’t get the Champions League, the Europa League is important.”



Mourinho also paid tribute to striker Harry Kane after he scored twice to move past 200 career club goals, and defender Serge Aurier, who was playing despite his brother being shot dead in France earlier this week.

“Harry Kane knows how important he is, he is incredible,” Mourinho added.

“Serge Aurier is a very strong character, every person is different and in his case he wanted to play.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India could report over 6 crore Covid-19 cases by March 2021: IISc study
Jul 16, 2020 09:04 IST
Harry Kane goes past 200 club goals as Spurs win at Newcastle
Jul 16, 2020 09:02 IST
174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against Donald Trump’s order on H1B visa
Jul 16, 2020 09:02 IST
Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Jul 16, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.