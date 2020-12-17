Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Mourinho takes aim at Klopp - and Guardiola - after Liverpool loss

Mourinho takes aim at Klopp - and Guardiola - after Liverpool loss

It was hard to take for Mourinho whose team were not only moments away from a hard-earned draw but could have won the game with Steven Bergwijn hitting the post and Harry Kane missing a great chance.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 13:02 IST

By Reuters, Liverpool

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 16, 2020 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho after the match (Pool via REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho took aim at Juergen Klopp after his team’s 2-1 defeat to the German’s Liverpool side at Anfield on Wednesday and even found time to refuel his old feud with Pep Guardiola.

A 90th-minute header from Roberto Firmino earned Liverpool a victory which sent them three points clear of Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

It was hard to take for Mourinho whose team were not only moments away from a hard-earned draw but could have won the game with Steven Bergwijn hitting the post and Harry Kane missing a great chance.

Asked about what appeared to be a testy exchange with Klopp after the final whistle, Mourinho told Amazon Prime: “I told him the best team lost. He disagreed. That’s his opinion. By the way, if I behaved the way on the touchline like he does, I have no chance to stay there - and I’m out after a minute.”



Asked whether he was referring to the “animated” way Klopp reacted through the game on the touchline, Mourinho replied: “That’s animated? That’s animated? Or do you want me to take the screen (from) the fourth official’s hands?”

The latter comment was almost certainly a reference to Manchester City manager Guardiola’s response to the added time shown at the end of his team’s draw with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday when he grabbed hold of the fourth official’s board.

Asked if he thought Klopp’s behaviour had gone over the limit, Mourinho said there appeared to be double standards.

“For some reason I am different. And that’s that,” he said.

“Everything is fine between us,” he told the BBC in a separate interview.

“The referees let him behave the way he does. It’s not my problem. I feel sad for it because I can not do it but it’s just the way it is.”

Klopp appeared nonplussed when asked about his conversation with Mourinho at fulltime.

“It was not heated at all,” he told the BBC. “He wasn’t happy because he told me the better team lost - and I thought he was joking! But he wasn’t. So that’s it.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
by Shishir Gupta
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Bangladesh significant pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy: Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Stand-up comedy catches the fancy of makers on OTT
by Naina Arora
Happy Birthday, John Abraham: Lesser known facts
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Explained: The antitrust lawsuits against Facebook and Google
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Mourinho takes aim at Klopp - and Guardiola - after Liverpool loss
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.