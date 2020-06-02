Mumbai City FC, Pratik Chaudhari part ways

Sections
Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Pratik Chaudhari (Twitter)

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced that its central defender Pratik Chaudhari has left the club.

Chaudhari played one season for Mumbai City FC, scoring a solitary goal.

“After a year with #TheIslanders, Pratik Chaudhari leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for the commitment and your contribution to the club, @pratikch89. We wish you the best for the future!,” the club posted on its official Twitter handleChaudhari on his part said that it was an honour for him to play at MFC.

“After a season of having played for my hometown club @mumbaicityfc, must say was a special feeling of pride & honour. All thanks to the entire management, coaching staff & all my beloved fellow teammates at the club for the opportunity & love over the past year. #MumbaiCityFC,” tweeted the defender.



